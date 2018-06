The K-pop idol boy band, SHINee, has made a comeback with its sixth full-length album.



The album, titled “The Story of Light," is a set of three five-track records marking the group’s 10th anniversary in the industry.



The first episode of the new album was released on May 28 while the second episode was unveiled at major online music stores on June 13. The title track is called “I Want You.”



The third part, which includes the title track “Our Page,” is slated to be released on June 25.