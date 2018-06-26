Apink's first record in a year set for release in July

K-pop girl group Apink’s new release is slated for next month.



This year marks the 7th year since the group debuted and the latest album will be the group’s first new release in a year since the EP “Pink UP” was released in June last year.



Titled “One & Six,” Apink’s 7th EP is set for release on July 2. The title stands for the “six” members of the group with the fans united as “one” for their 7th anniversary.



The group’s management says the new album will attempt to weave maturity into Apink’s trademark innocent image.

