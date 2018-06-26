TWICE to return with summer dance music next week

Nine-member K-pop group TWICE make a comeback with a summer dance track.



The single “Dance the Night Away” will be released on major online music stores on July 9. It will be the group’s first release since its last EP, “What is Love?” which dropped in early April.



A teaser image for the new single shows a summertime camping scene with swim rings, suitcases and other summer camping items against the backdrop of a starry night.



The new release follows the group’s recent success in Japan with their third Japanese single “Wake Me Up” selling more than 500,000 copies.

