GOT7 to embark on Japan tour

K-pop group GOT7 will embark on a tour of Japan later this year.

The seven-member boy band will launch the tour titled “GOT7 Arena Special 2018-2019” this winter starting in Tokyo. After performing at Nippon Budokan on Dec. 18-19, the group will later perform at the World Hall in Kobe on Feb. 2-3 the following year.

GOT7 is currently on a tour of 17 big cities around the world under the title "GOT7 World Tour: Eyes on You." The group also recently released a new Japanese single, “The New Era,” on Wednesday.

