The hip hop group Epik High has teamed up with Japanese rock band to release a new single.



Epik High and Sekai no Owari will release the collaboration single, “Sleeping Beauty” on Friday, June 29. The project is a result of the two group’s friendship which dates back to 2016 when the Japanese band visited Korea.



Sekai no Owari is also set to perform at the Sound City music festival in southern Seoul on July 29.