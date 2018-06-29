KCON captivates US fans

KCON, a global K-pop festival that brings Korean music stars to overseas fans has captivated the U.S. audience.



The two-day event took place over the weekend in New Jersey’s Prudential Center with some 53,000 participants. Numerous acts including Heize, Pentagon, Red Velvet, Super Junior, EXID Wanna One and more took to the stage to meet their loyal fans for the event’s K-pop concert part.



The event also had an outdoor convention program part which featured choreography classes, meet-and-greet events, Korean cooking classes and K-beauty sessions.



Since 2012, KCON has taken place 18 times in locations around the world. In the U.S. alone, it ran 10 times and attracted a total of 680,000 fans. Another KCON event will run in Los Angeles from August 10-12.

