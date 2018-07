K-pop boy group iKON will embark on an Asia tour next month, making stops in eight cities.



The “iKON 2018 Continue Tour” will begin in Seoul at Olympic Park on Aug. 18 and will move on to make stops in Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta and Hong Kong. The concert dates have yet to be unveiled.



Following the tour, the group will hold 10 separate concerts in Japan, stopping in Fukuoka, Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka.