HyunA’s project group to release new EP

Triple H, the mixed project group with singer HyunA will release a new album later this month.

The group which consists of HyunA, Hui and E’Dawn of the boy band Pentagon will be returning with its second EP titled “Retro Futurism” on July 18.

Triple H debuted in May last year with their first EP “199X” which featured elector funk-style music from the 90s.

HyunA has been enjoying a successful solo career after her band 4minute disbanded in 2016 with hits like “Change,” and “Bubble Pop!.” She gained global recognition in 2012 through her appearance in the music video of the viral hit “Gangnam Style.”

