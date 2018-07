BIGBANG’s Seungri will release his first full-length solo album on July 20.

The LP is titled “The Great Seungri” and it will be his first release since August 2013 when he dropped the EP “Let’s Talk About Love.”

With the upcoming release, Seungri will hold concerts at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on August 4-5.

According to YG Entertainment, the album is said to contain sounds from various genres and is nearly complete.