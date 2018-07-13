TWICE's new release takes local music charts by storm

Popular K-pop group TWICE is taking Korean music charts by storm.



The group just released “Summer Nights” on Monday and the title track “Dance the Night Away” has topped major music charts in Korea in less than a day after its release.



The new song also topped iTunes singles charts in six foreign countries while the album topped the iTunes albums charts in seven foreign countries as of Tuesday morning.



"Dance the Night Away" is an upbeat electronic dance number written by R&B singer and producer Wheesung.

