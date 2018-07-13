Jo Kwon of 2AM to enlist next month

2AM’s Jo Kwon will be temporarily leaving the K-pop scene as he is set to enlist in the military next month.



Jo is set to enter boot camp on Aug. 6 to begin his 21-month mandatory military service as a regular soldier.



Jo debuted in 2008 as a member of 2AM under JYP Entertainment. He has signed a new contract with Cube Entertainment last year. Despite the transfer of management, the four-member group remains intact.



Jo released his first single with the new management agency in January titled “Lonely.”

