BTS stays on Billboard 200 chart

Global sensation BTS has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for seven weeks in a row.



The group’s latest album “Love Yourself: Tear” ranked 47th on the Billboard 200 chart as of Wednesday, the seventh week in a row since it first appeared on May 27.



Meanwhile, the main track “Fake Love” remained on the Hot 100 chart for the sixth consecutive week before falling off the list last week. The single peaked at 10th place.



The record is further extending BTS’ record as the first K-pop act to have its album and single simultaneously ranked by two key Billboard charts, the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200.

