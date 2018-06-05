“Salt” is a story about a woman who migrated to Manchuria during the Japanese colonial period. Manchuria was a crucial region in Korea’s modern history. Most of the Koreans who migrated to Manchuria were poor farmers driven away and rendered hopeless by the Japanese occupiers.











#Interview by Seoul National University Korean Literature Professor Bang Min-ho Salt is a symbolic item that represents the harsh environment of Manchuria. Salt is very common in Joseon, but not in Manchuria. Koreans, who used salt for just about everything, from pickling to seasoning their food, had to eat bland food when they moved to Manchuria. Not only that, salt was extremely expensive in Manchuria. The difficult lives of Korean migrants in Manchuria, where salt was scarce, were represented by salt. Secondly, salt symbolized the pain and troubles that seemed to plague Bong-yeom’s mother.

She jerked up, startled. Two men in suits had the salt sack out and were glaring at her. Having realized that they were police officers, she began to shake uncontrollably. Just like the time when she tried desperately not to drop the salt sack in the Tumen River, she felt her senses become sharper.



