“The Suffering of Two Generations” begins with the scene in which the father, Man-do, looks forward to the homecoming of his son, Jin-su, who had been fighting in the Korean War.











#Interview by literary critic Jeon So-yeong To Han Geun-chan, novels were the means to bring back the stories of numerous victims left unwritten in history instead of the publicized parts of war. “The Suffering of Two Generations” is the product of his intention.

Watching his son hobble on crutches, the father, with only one arm, followed him slowly. The fish danced this way and that in his hand.

“Father, I don’t know how I can live on like this.”

“What do you mean how? You can live if you can breathe. Don’t be foolish.”









지팡이를 짚고 기우뚱기우뚱 앞서가는 아들의 뒷모습을 바라보며

팔뚝이 하나밖에 없는 아버지가 느릿느릿 따라가는 것이다.

손에 매달린 고등어가 곧장 달랑달랑 춤을 춘다.

“아부지... 이래 가지고 나 우째살까 싶습니더”