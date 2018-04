Two men of the same age with the same name, but two Song Hyeon-cheols have lived lives that are entirely different from one another. One day, one of the men, played by Kim Myung-min, happens to live the life of the other, played by Ko Chang-seok.A family of soul and a family of body! An eventful life of a man as the head of two families unfolds.A man whose destiny has changed due to a divine mistake sets out on a journey of self-discovery.Jo Yeon-hwa played by Ra Mi-ranSong Hyeon-cheol played by Kim Myung-min and Go Chang-seokSeon Hye-jin played by Kim Hyun-jooA total of 20 episodes will air at 10 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning on April second.