KBS' remake of the popular American drama series of the same title which is currently in its seventh seasonPark Hyung-sik plays Go Yeon-woo, a genius rookie lawyer with an excellent memoryGo also has empathy that can put anyone's guard down,but life has not been easy for him.Jang Dong-gun plays Choi Gang-seok, a legendary lawyer who wins trials without even setting foot in the courtroomThe star player of law firm Kang & Ham, Choi is in control and on a path to success.However, he makes a decision that he cannot revoke.He hires Go who is a genius, but has no law degree and no legal background as his rookie lawyer.Choi, who had been leading the perfect life until then, starts to falter.Go Yeon-woo played by Park Hyung-sikChoi Gang-seok played by Jang Dong-gunPremiers April 25 at 10 p.m. / Airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. (16 episodes)