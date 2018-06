No course, no route!Four rookie explorers are taking offto explore the world unknown to man.An exploration and survival story of explorerspioneering their way to their destination. There's no turning back!Ji Jin-hee, Cha Tae-hyunJo Se-ho, Bae Jeong-namPremiers Friday June 1 at 11 p.m. KST / Airs every Friday at 11 p.m.