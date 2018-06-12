What kind of emotions will humans have when AI robots become a part of daily life?What if robots develop to have the same emotions as humans, and that robot falls in love with a human?Actor Seo Kang-joon plays two different roles as human and robot in the new drama series "Are You Human," which takes place in a society where people are losing their human touch due to their twisted ambitions. A robot called "Nam Shin III," seems more human, treating the world with warmth and innocence making us question what being a human means.The human "Nam Shin," played by Seo Kang-joon, acts like a troublemaker in order to survive amid PK Group's greed and ambitions. His mother Oh Ro-ra, who is a world-famous authority on brain science creates robot "Namshin III," also played by Seo Kang-joon, thinking about her son.Nam Shin III gets thrown into the fiercely competitive human world and meets Gang So-bong, played by Gong Seung-yeon, who is very much a human and unpredictable in every way and attempts to discover answers to what true love is and being a human is truly like.Nam Shin, Nam Shin III played by Seo Kang-joonKang So-bong played by Gong Seung-yeonJi Young-hoon played by Lee Joon-hyukSeo Ye-na played by Park Hwan-heePremiers June 4 at 10 p.m. KST / Airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. (16 episodes)