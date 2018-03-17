Poetesses of Joseon

Lim Je (임제), known by the pseudonym Baekho (백호), was one of the most esteemed gentlemen of the Joseon era. He was known to have been free-spirited, even as a child. Once, he was on his way to an appointment in the northern country when he happened to pass by the grave of the multitalented and beautiful Hwang Jin-I (황진이). Instead of ignoring the grave of a gisaeng, as was the norm at the time when female entertainers were often looked down upon by the elite class, Lim Je poured a cup of wine and recited a requiem poem for her. Upon hearing about his actions, other scholarly gentlemen became enraged by the fact a nobleman was holding a memorial service for a lowly gisaeng, and Lim Je was dismissed even before he arrived at his new post. Undaunted by the criticism, however, he wrote a love song for another gisaeng named Hanwoo (한우), which means “cold rain.”



Though the northern sky was clear, I left without any rain gear.

It snowed in the mountains and rained in the fields.

I was soaked by the cold rain today, so I think I will sleep frozen.



His love song was answered by another poem written by Hanwoo.



Why do you sleep frozen, for what do you sleep frozen?

Where is the silky soft bedding to have you sleep frozen?

Since you’re soaked by the cold rain today, sleep warm tonight.

Music 1: Gagaek (Singer)/ Written by Shin Chang-yuel, sung by The Forest

The song you heard titled “Gagaek”, which means “Singer”, is based on the poems written by Lim Je and Hanwoo. It was composed by producer Shin Chang-yuel and sung by fusion gugak ensemble The Forest. There was another gisaeng and poet living in Buan (부안), Jeollabuk-do Province. Her name was Maechang (매창) and she was known to be talented in geomungo as well as in poetry. After she died, local officers of the Buan region, who didn’t want her beautiful poems to be forgotten, used their own money to publish a book of her poems. It was a significant undertaking, since publishing was expensive and took a lot of effort in those days. So, imagine how remarkable it is for local government officials to publish a collection of poems written by a member of the lowest social class. This publication illustrated how beloved her poems were. Maechang is also famous for her romantic relationship with poet Yu Hee-gyeong (유희경), also from the low social class. Despite Yu’s lowly social status, he was very devoted to his parents and was so knowledgeable in funereal protocols that he was asked to advise on royal funerals. When he visited Buan at the age of 46, he met up with the famous Maechang, who was 28 years his junior. Despite the huge age difference, the two soon fell in love, but had to part when Yu volunteered to fight during the Japanese invasion of 1592. The poem that Maechang wrote while longing for her beloved was the highly touted “Pear Blossom Rain,” a description of pear blossoms falling like rain.



My beloved who cried and left when the pear blossoms rained.

Does he think of me when leaves fall in the autumn wind?

Only lonely dreams come and go at the distance of a thousand miles.



Now let’s hear the female vocalist’s rendition of this poem.

Music 2: Pear Blossom Rain/ Sung by Jo Sun-ja

That was “Pear Blossom Rain” sung by Jo Sun-ja (조순자). Gisaengs were not the only female poets of the Joseon period. There were quite a few ladies from noble families who made names for themselves as poets. Kim Samuidang (김삼의당) was such a poet and she was particularly well-known for her poems exchanged with her husband. Kim and her husband, Ha Rip (하립), were born on the same day in the same village. Although they were of noble birth, their families didn’t have much money, so they lived in destitution. However, even poverty could not dampen their love for each other and their deep feelings were expressed in several love poems. The last piece of music for today’s Sounds of Korea is based on the poems exchanged between Kim Samuidang and her husband. It’s titled “The Love Song under the Moon” with Jang Eun-sun playing the geomungo and Yu Ki-jun the daegeum.

Music 3: “The Love Song under the Moon”/ Geomungo by Jang Eun-sun, daegeum by Yu Ki-jun