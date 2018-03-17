Korean string instrument ajaeng

There was a young scholar named Kim Un-ran (김운란) during the Joseon Dynasty. He had a promising future as a student studying at Seongkyunkwan (성균관), an advanced educational institution much like university of today. But one day he contracted an eye disease and became blind. Imagine how devastating it must have been for a scholar to lose his sight and not be able to read. During the Joseon period, the only jobs available for the blind were Buddhist scripture reciter or fortune teller, but the once-brilliant scholar couldn’t bring himself to make a living through such humble means. So, he started learning how to play the ajaeng. Maybe because of the heartbreaking turn of events in his life, he became a master ajaeng player. Esteemed Confucian scholar Yi I (이이) was so enamored by the sound of Kim Un-ran’s ajaeng that he wrote a poem for him. There is even an eerie story associated with Kim’s ajaeng playing. He was once playing the ajaeng next to an old, abandoned shrine when he heard someone sobbing. He realized the sound was coming from inside the shrine and the musician, stunned and frightened by the sound, took off without looking back. Now, let’s listen to the sound of the ajaeng, which made even a ghost weep.

Music 1: Kol Nidrei (All Vows)/ Written by Max Bruch, ajaeng by Kim Sang-hoon

That was “Kol Nidrei,” also known as “All Vows,” written by Max Bruch and played by Kim Sang-hoon. Ajaeng makes the lowest sound among Korean musical instruments. Perhaps that’s why it seems to touch the deepest part of our hearts. People often confuse the ajaeng and haegeum (해금), another Korean string instrument, but they look quite different. The ajaeng is a wide zither made of royal foxglove wood with several silk strings that resembles a gayageum or a geomungo in its appearance. On the other hand, the haegeum looks like a big hammer, with a small, round sound chamber and only two strings, and is played by placing it on the lap. Unlike the gayageum or geomungo, which is played by plucking the strings with the fingers or a stick, the ajaeng and haegeum make sounds by scraping a bow against the strings, which may be why people think that the ajaeng and haegeum are similar. However, the haegeum is smaller and its strings are thinner than the ajaeng, creating a much thinner and higher sound and giving more room for melody variations. Here’s crossover haegeum musician Ccotbyeol’s performance of “Waltz in My Memory.”

Music 2: “Waltz in My Memory”/ Haegeum by Ccotbyeol

The ajaeng’s origin dates back to the Goryeo period, when the instrument was brought in from China. Its body, taller than a grownup, is made from foxglove wood and its silk strings are quite thick. The gayageum or geomungo is played by placing the instrument on the lap, but the big and heavy ajaeng must be put on top of a platform. Then a bow made with forsythia wood is scraped against the strings to make a sound. Since the ajaeng was rather stiff and cumbersome in timbre, it was not suitable for making delicate and varying sounds. However, in the early 20th century, a new, shorter version of the ajaeng called the “sanjo ajaeng” was invented. It is about half the length of the original ajaeng and features thinner strings, which are placed at a closer interval. Also, instead of a forsythia wood bow, a horsehair bow is used to create a softer timbre and more diverse melodies. So, the traditional ajaeng is played for court music, while the sanjo ajaeng is often used for dance performances or shamanistic rituals. It is the perfect instrument to play sanjo, the traditional music genre of free-style solo pieces. Let’s conclude this week’s Sounds of Korea with the ajaeng solo piece titled “Jinyangjo” played by Park Dae-seong.

Music 3: “Jinyangjo”/ Ajaeng by Park Dae-seong