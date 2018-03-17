Creatures of the spring

Yesterday was Gyeongchip (경칩), the third of 24 seasonal divisions on the lunar calendar. The Chinese characters, “gyeong”, meaning to be surprised, and “chip”, which means hiding, imply that creatures in hibernation are surprised by the arrival of the spring and jump out of their hiding. People in the old days thought that the first lightning and thunder of the year woke the animals up from their winter slumber and brought them out of their homes. Thunder meant that spring rain has come and started watering new spring buds, while the rain also meant that people should get ready for busy farm work. Joseon-era scholar Chae Ji-hong (채지홍) even wrote a poem celebrating the season of Gyeongchip.



The bright atmosphere spread to cover more than half the place

And clear air has returned to the sky and earth.

Various insects are startled by the sound of the thunder

And many homes open up their doors all at once.



Spring was the season when people opened their doors and windows wide to welcome in the spring air. Let us also open up our hearts to absorb the clear, refreshing air of the spring.

Music 1: To the Frog/ Piri by Ahn Eun-kyung

That was “To the Frog” with Ahn Eun-kyung (안은경) playing the piri, a traditional Korean wind instrument. Some Koreans are known to eat frog eggs around Gyeongchip, believing that eating frog eggs around this time would make them healthier and more energetic. However, it is vital that they do not mistake toad eggs for frog eggs, as we’ve often seen news reports about people dying from eating poisonous toad eggs. In the old days when there was a lack of protein-rich foods and medicine, people tried to boost their stamina by consuming the easily available frog eggs. Life begins to flourish around now and it has long been considered virtuous to look after baby animals, fresh sprouts, and young children at this time of year. One of the creatures that represented spring was the swallow, which returns to the Korean Peninsula in the spring after hibernating in the south. The next piece we’re going to listen to is “Jebinojeonggi,” (제비노종기) which sings about the journey of a swallow returning to Heungbo’s home. The swallow had been saved by Heungbo during the previous year and came back to Heungbo with a magical gourd seed to thank him for saving its life. It would have been faster for the bird to fly over the sea to travel from the southern region in China to Heungbo’s home in Jirisan Mountain, but this swallow flew over land to tour several landmarks in China and even visited Beijing before crossing the Yalu River and stopping over Hanyang, the old Seoul, and finally arriving at Heungbo’s house. The swallow was made to fly over land to make the pansori piece more interesting by filling it up with the descriptions of many beautiful places.

Music 2: “Jebinojeonggi”/ Sori by Oh Jeong-sook

Spring is the season when trees become greener and retain more moisture. Tree branches, which dried up and became brittle in the winter, become visibly fuller and greener. This is spring vitality in action. Koreans drink sap from the mano maple trees around this time of the year, believing that the sap is effective in curing stomach problems and indigestion. Mano maple tree sap is called the “water of life” as the tree roots absorbed the liquid from deep in the ground. Some people think that it can be damaging to draw sap from the maple trees, but just as donating blood can be helpful to people’s health sometimes, sap-drawing would not be harmful to the trees if done properly and in moderation. Spring is the time when man and nature are in harmony with new life energy. We hope that this vitality will continue and result in a rich autumn harvest later in the year. Let’s wrap up this episode of Sounds of Korea with “Spring Dance” performed by The Forest.

Music 3: Spring Dance/ The Forest