Song of heartbreak

The oldest surviving song of Korea is “Gongmudohaga” written in the Gojoseon (고조선) period, an ancient kingdom that was estimated to be founded in 2,333 BC and lasted until 108 BC. It’s not known exactly when the song was composed, but it must be at least over 2,000 years old, since the song was described in an ancient Chinese document from the Eastern Han dynasty, which had existed from 25 AD to 220 AD. According to the record, the origin of the song dates back to the time when a sailor named Gwanglijago (곽리자고) witnessed a strange incident. The sailor saw a disheveled man with a liquor bottle jumping into the river for some unknown reason. The drunken man’s wife rushed over to stop him from falling into the water, but he ended up drowning in the river anyway. Heartbroken over her husband’s death, the wife sang a song before drowning herself in the same river and that song was “Gongmudohaga,” which features the following lines.



My beloved, don’t cross that river. But you nonetheless crossed the river.

Since you drowned in the water, my beloved, what should I do.



After witnessing the whole tragedy, Gwanglijago returned home to tell his wife, Yeo-ok (여옥), about it. Deeply saddened, Yeo-ok sang the same song the devoted wife had sung. It is said that Yeo-ok’s singing was so mournful that it made everyone cry.

Music 1: Gongmudohaga/ Sung by soprano Lee Tae-won

That was “Gongmudohaga” composed by Won Il and sung by soprano Lee Tae-won with the KBS Traditional Music Orchestra. The melodies of “Gongmudohaga” got lost over time, but the lyrics have been preserved to this day, thanks to a book written in the late Han Dynasty. The book was a song book of sort, which contained the songs and music that can be played with a string instrument. The presence of “Gongmudohaga” in an ancient Chinese song book illustrates that an ancient Korean song was enjoyed even in China for a long time and that the song had moved the hearts of many people. “Gongmudohaga” was sung with the accompaniment of an instrument called the gonghu (공후), which gave the song another name of “Gonghuin (공후인).” The gonghu is a string instrument that is played by plucking the strings with fingers. It resembles a western harp in its appearance rather than the geomungo (거문고) or gayageum (가야금) of Korea. There are several types of gonghu, including the “sugonghu (수공후)” and “wagonghu (와공후).” Sangwonsa (상원사) Temple’s main bell features the engraving of a heavenly maiden playing the gonghu along with another maiden playing the saenghwang (생황). Now, aren’t you curious what a gonghu sounds like? Let’s listen to a music piece played with the gonghu. This is entitled “Became a Butterfly” written by Lee Ki-kyung (이기경), with Cho Bo-yeon (조보연) on the gonghu.

Music 2: Became a Butterfly/ Gonghu by Cho Bo-yeon

In the old days, people believed that when a person died, their spirit became a butterfly. Perhaps the spirits of the drunken man and his wife, who had drowned in the river so many centuries ago, had transformed into butterflies and fluttered freely in the sky. The ancient gonghu has survived to this day, but not how it’s played. So, in recent years, Cho Bo-yeon and a few of her fellow musicians created a whole new set of gonghu music pieces by modernizing the instrument and thinking up a way to play it. Flowers are beginning to blossom in their full glory and the most iconic spring flower in Korea is azaleas. Today’s episode of Sounds of Korea will conclude with Kim So-wol’s iconic poem “Azalea,” a song about the sadness of parting just as heartbreaking as “Gongmudohaga.” This rendition of “Azalea” is composed by Kim Dae-sung (김대성) and sung by Kang Kwon-soon (강권순).

Music 3: Azalea/ Composed by Kim Dae-sung, sung by Kang Kwon-soon