Arirang variations

People often regard folk songs as old songs created a long, long time ago. Most old music pieces disappear over time or stay unchanged in their forms and playing methods, like stuffed animals. However, there is one folk song that grows more cherished with time and reinvented continuously, and that’s Arirang. Usually called “the song of the Korean people,” Arirang bonds all Korean people together, even South and North Koreans, no matter where they are in the world. Arirang makes happy occasions happier and sad ones sadder, enriching the emotions of a certain moment. It is also beloved by people of all generations, adapted into styles that suit different generations. The easy approachability and diversity of Arirang were recognized by UNESCO as Korea’s most famous folk song was inscribed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012. Among the many renditions of Arirang, the oldest one is the Arirang from the Jeongseon area in Gangwon-do Province. “Jeongseon Arari (정선아라리)” sang of the harsh lives of people who lived in the mountainous region. Here are Kim Byung-ki and Park Kyeong-won singing “Jeongseon Arari.”

Music 1: Jeongseon Arari/ Sung by Kim Byung-ki and Park Kyeong-won

No one knows when “Jeongseon Arari” first appeared, but some scholars date its origin around the early Joseon period. Right after the Goryeo dynasty fell, Goryeo noblemen who opposed the founding of Joseon went into hiding deep in the mountains of Jeongseon. They wrote poems about their nostalgic feelings for the times gone by and the hometowns they left behind. One of these poems became popular among Jeongseon residents, eventually turning into “Jeongseon Arari.” Meanwhile, some scholars believe the song became widely popular only in the 19th century. However, folk songs don’t catch on all of a sudden. It doesn’t matter when “Jeongseon Arari” was created or became popular. What matters is that the song contains the feelings and history of the people who lived in that region for a long, long time. The song’s melody goes up and down, resembling the tall mountains and deep valleys of the Gangwon-do region, which gives the song an even more mournful feeling. One of the more soulful Arirang versions is “Hanobaengnyeon (한오백년),” meaning “Five Hundred Years,” which goes like this.



Oh, this regretful world! Oh, you heartless lover!

I tear up, for you left me, leaving behind only your love.

My heartbroken love trampled by youth.

Where will you go as tears flow?

The moon shines bright amid gentle breezes

But my heart aches for you yesterday and today.



This folk song became a smash hit when it was rendered into a pop song sung by the legendary Cho Yong-pil (조용필). Today we’ll hear it sung by Jeon Yeong-rang with the accompaniment of traditional band Prelude.

Music 2: “Hanobaengnyeon”/ Sori by Jeon Yeong-rang, accompanied by Prelude

A few weeks ago, the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games ended with the whole world applauding. The successful hosting of the global sporting event surely boosted the pride of Gangwon-do people. The folk song that best expresses the cheerful nature of the people in this region is “Gangwon-do Arirang.” What makes this regional Arirang more special is so-called “uttmori (엇모리) beats,” which refers to fast, asymmetrical beats. In uttmori beats, ten beats are counted as one rhythmic cycle. In such cases, one cycle is usually divided into two five-beat parts, but in an uttmori cycle, two and three beats are alternated, making it difficult to follow the rhythm. But this uneven rhythm creates a unique harmony, which is what distinguishes “Gangwon-do Arirang” from other versions of Arirang. Let’s wrap up this week’s Sounds of Korea with “Gangwon-do Arirang” performed by the Hanmoeum Gugak Chamber Orchestra and “Ari Ari,” adapted by Malaysian musician Pete Teo.

Music 3: Gangwon-do Arirang/ Performed by Hanmoeum Gugak Chamber Orchestra

Ari Ari/Adapted by Pete Teo

