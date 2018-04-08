Seasonal holidays in spring

Cheongmyeong (청명), meaning a “clearing sky,” is the fifth out of 24 seasonal divisions of Korea. It usually falls on April 4th or 5th. Hansik (한식), another seasonal holiday, used to be one of the four greatest traditional holidays, along with Seollal (설날), Lunar New Year’s Day; Chuseok, much like Thanksgiving; and Dano (단오). Koreans typically hold memorial services for their ancestors on Hansik. People usually had cold food on that day, which is why the Chinese characters used for “Hansik” are “han” for cold and “sik” for food. It is also the 105th day after the winter solstice and it too falls in early April. This year, Cheongmyeong is on April 5th and Hansik is on April 6th. The temporal proximity of Cheongmyeong and Hansik gave rise to an old saying that goes something like, “It makes no difference whether I die on Cheongmyeong or Hansik.” Around this time of the year, spring is in full bloom and every living thing seems to become livelier and more beautiful. So, it’s rather strange that death is mentioned at this vibrant time of the year. We can only guess that the association came from the fact that Koreans visited the graves of their ancestors on Hansik and remembered the dead through memorial services.

Music 1: Bongjiga/ Sung by Kim Yong-woo

That was the Jeju folk song “Bongjiga” (봉지가) sung by Kim Yong-woo (김용우). The word “bongji” is from the Jeju dialect, and means a flower blossom. The song you just heard starts off as follows.

Cuckoos sing when azaleas blossom.

Girls picking spring herbs pick the new spring.

But the original Jeju version went like this.



Bongji is falling, bongji is falling.

Bongji is falling from a spring tree.



When spring flowers fall, trees would start bearing fruits. “Bongjiga” sounds like a song that celebrated nature’s seasonal cycles and looked forward to rich harvests in the fall. As well as Cheongmyeong, April 5th is also Arbor Day, the day of planting trees. Seventy percent of Korea’s territory is said to be mountainous. But having relied on wood for architecture and heating, Korea’s mountains must have been bare, which may be why the Japanese occupiers established Arbor Day in 1910. Ironically, the forest area in Korea shrank to 1/5 of its previous size during the period of Japanese occupation because the Japanese had stripped the mountains bare. To make matters worse, the Korean War wiped out what little mountain forests that had survived the Japanese pillaging. War refugees sawed down trees for cooking and heating and the army cleared forests to facilitate their military operations. Since the war ended, the Korean government made various efforts to rejuvenate the barren forests and, thanks to the Korean people’s hard work, now the mountains in Korea have become lush and green. The most commonly spotted tree in Korean mountains is the pine tree. So, the music piece we’re going to enjoy now is about pine trees. It’s titled “Dreaming of a Green Pine Forest” composed by Yoo Mi-young (유미영) with Jang Eun-sun (장은선) playing the geomungo.

Music 2: “Dreaming of a Green Pine Forest”/ Composed by Yoo Mi-young, geomungo by Jang Eun-sun

The second verse of the Korean national anthem features a pine tree in its lyrics.



That pine tree atop Namsan Mountain seems clad in armor.

Unchanging despite the wind and frost is our spirit.



Just like in the national anthem, there are lots of pine trees on Namsan Mountain located in the middle of Seoul. But, sadly, pollution has caused its number to dwindle. The second piece we heard, “Dreaming of a Green Pine Forest,” is about Korean people’s wish to see the mountain stay green forever, packed with the evergreens. The reason April 5th was designated as Korea’s Arbor Day also has something to do with a Joseon-era royal ceremony. The king used to demonstrate farming on a small patch of a rice field when spring came. This event was arranged to show how important farming was and to encourage farmers. The royal farming demonstration usually took place on April 5th. Let’s not forget how Koreans of the old days commemorated their ancestors as they got ready to do farming – a vocation that was considered the most important in ancient Korea. This week’s Sounds of Korea will conclude with a song that depicts how a woman remembers her dead husband by carefully preparing food and holding a memorial service. It is titled “Jejeon” and performed by Jihwaja.

Music 3: “Jejeon”/ Sung by Jihwaja