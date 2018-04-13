Objects and their names

There was a man who grew tired of repetitive daily routines. Today was no different from yesterday and tomorrow will be same as today, he thought. He would expect today to be different, but the day would turn out just as mundane as any other. One day he looked around his room and decided to give new names to the objects he sees every day. “Why do I have to call a bed a bed, a photo a photo? Why not call the bed a photo and vice versa,” he said and named the bed as a photo, the desk as a carpet, and the chair as a clock, and so forth. It was amusing at first, calling things differently, and eventually he came to forget what they were called originally and became incapable of understanding what other people were saying. The bigger problem was that people couldn’t understand what he was saying, because he was using names other than conventional ones that all the other people were using. Unable to communicate with others, the man did not speak a word since then. That was the gist of a short story titled “A Table is a Table,” written by Swiss writer and journalist Peter Bichsel. There is a music composition with the same title written by Lee Tae-won (이태원). Let’s listen to that piece with Heo Yoon-jeong (허윤정) playing the geomungo.

Music 1: “A Table is a Table”/ Composed by Lee Tae-won, geomungo by Heo Yoon-jeong

You may not think it’s such a big deal to name objects differently, but a single name can bring about a monumental result. Here’s a story from the ancient book of “The Analects of Confucius.” One day a student of Confucius asked his teacher the following question. “I heard that the lord of the state of Wei is trying to court you for a government position. What is the first thing you would do as a government counsel?” Confucius answered, “I would set the names straight.” His reasoning was that if names are not correct, words would not be in order; and when the words are not in order, efforts would not be fulfilled. When this happens, Confucius claims that etiquette music would therefore not flourish, and so penalties would not be applied properly. And

if penalties are not applied properly, people would not know how to behave. See how names can bring about weighty consequences? Gentlemen of the old days would often engrave the meaning of the names of the objects they cherished and remind themselves of how much those things meant to them. For instance, Goryeo-era scholar Lee Gyu-bo (이규보) had the following verses etched onto his inkstone.



Dear inkstone, dear inkstone, you should not be ashamed of being small.

You are only an inch-deep puddle, but you can write out infinite ideas.



Whenever he ground an ink stick on the inkstone and wrote out his thoughts, he must have read these phrases to remind himself of the significance of his writing. No wonder Lee’s works remain timeless. Here’s a piece titled “Mukhyang (묵향),” meaning the fragrance of an ink stick, composed by Lim June-hee (임준희) with Goo Kyo-im (구교임) playing the geomungo.

Music 2: “Mukhyang”/ Composed by Lim June-hee, geomungo by Goo Kyo-im

It was typical of scholarly gentlemen of the old days to have four essential tools for writing – ink sticks, inkstones, brushes, and papers. When they got tired of writing and studying, they would relax by playing the geomungo. The geomungo was not just a musical instrument that plays music to those gentlemen, but a friend that spoke on their behalf. That’s why they would leave beautiful verses on the body of geomungo. One such example is the verse written on the geomungo of the most admired Confucian scholar of the Joseon period, Yulgok Yi I (율곡 이이).



The lonely, silent and solitary royal foxglove tree, the icy ancient sound.

Hearing it once opens up my ears and hearing it twice clears up my mind.

Without its strings, it’s too clean and complex melodies become too overwhelming.

I am holding this geomungo, but who can fathom how I feel.



It’s evident from these lines that Yi I felt thankful to his geomungo for staying by his side and relieving his loneliness. The last piece for today’s Sounds of Korea is “Surijae” with Jung Dae-suk playing the geomungo.

Music 3: “Surijae”/ Composed and performed by Jung Dae-suk