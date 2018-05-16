Many holy men have taught us to avoid altercations, no matter how justified the intents are. But it’s not easy to follow that simple teaching in our daily lives. When Koreans argue, the feud starts off reasonably, using logic and reason to find out who is at fault, but after a little while, the involved parties take issue with the other’s attitude. In most arguments, Koreans end up trying to one-up the other by using age as a leverage. When it comes to that stage, they usually don’t remember what the fight was about in the first place. When Koreans meet someone new or gather in one place, age becomes a deciding factor for their behavior toward one another or their positions at a table. There is a famous scene from the pansori “Sugungga (수궁가)” in which animals fight over who gets to sit at the place of honor. In that pansori piece, the turtle went above water to get a rabbit’s liver to cure the sea king’s illness. When he got there, various land creatures at a party were arguing about who was the oldest and deserves to sit at the highest seat.

Passage from pansori “Sugungga”/ Sori by Nam Hae-sung

That was a passage about an animals’ disagreement from the pansori “Sugungga” sung by Nam Hae-sung (남해성). The deer claimed that it was the same age as Cao Cao in the novel “Romance of the Three Kingdoms”, which was set in the later Han Dynasty. Then the raccoon said that he had studied alongside the famous Chinese poet Li Taibai from the seventh century. The raccoon must have made a mistake there, since Li Taibai was alive during the Tang Dynasty, which came much later than Cao Cao’s time in the later Han Dynasty. Lastly, the rabbit argued that he is the same age as the founder of the later Han Dynasty, winning the right to sit at the place of honor. But then the tiger shows up and all the other animals kneel in front of the mighty beast, without even asking its age. It just goes to show that no matter how old the rabbit is, it’s simply helpless prey in front of the tiger. A large part of the pansori “Chunhyangga” (춘향가) is devoted to describing the atrocities committed by corrupt government officials who torment ordinary people. The new magistrate of Namwon orders Chunhyang to become his mistress, but the chaste girl flatly refuses him, saying that just as a loyal subject does not serve two kings, a woman of virtue does not serve two husbands. The new magistrate becomes furious and orders her to be flogged. But, even while being flogged, Chunhyang does not succumb to torture and instead mocks the official.

Passage from pansori “Chunhyangga”/ Sori by Kim So-hee

That was the passage from pansori “Chunhyangga” where Chunhyang gets beaten at the order of the magistrate. Flogging, one of the physical punishments in the old days, is said to have been so harsh that not even strong, young men could stand it. So imagine how excruciatingly painful it must have been for a young woman like Chunhyang. Nevertheless, she keeps berating the magistrate and refuses to back down. At the end, instead of making her his mistress, he locks her up in jail for disobeying him. There is another passage from the pansori “Jeokbyeokga (적벽가)” in which Cao Cao’s men are decimated at the Yangtze River by the southern warlord Sun Quan’s army. Cao Cao had chained his ships stem to stern, making them a perfect target for an attack with fire arrows. While his men were falling left and right amid great confusion, Cao Cao was busy trying to save his own life. His cowardly behavior was quite ridiculous, not deserving of the title “war hero.” This passage is a satirical reminder that those who held power and those who had to bow to that power may all end up the same as weak human beings. Korean commoners of the old days used to relieve the stress of having to cower in front of the powerful by listening to music pieces that made fun of them. Today’s Sounds of Korea will conclude with the passage about that fiery naval battle from “Jeokbyeokga”, sung by pansori master Yun Jin-chul (윤진철).

Passage from pansori “Jeokbyeokga”/ Sori by Yun Jin-chul

