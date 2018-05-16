In the pansori Heungboga, there is a passage where Heungbo goes to a government agency to get some rice. He must have been at a loss over what to do after he was kicked out of the house by his greedy brother Nolbo. Having been born into a noble family, he didn’t have any skills that could bring him money to support his family. He hadn’t worked a day in his life, so he probably wouldn’t have made a good laborer even if he had have found manual work. Immediately after Heungbo’s family became homeless, they sold their fancy clothes to eke out a living, but soon they ran out of belongings to sell. His family was on the verge of starving to death, compelling Heungbo to ask for free rice at the government welfare office. There was a welfare program even back in the Joseon period which helped out the poor with goods, such as rice. Since it was his first venture outside in a long while, he tried to dress up properly. But, sadly, all his clothes, from his hat to socks, were tattered and worn. In the end, he just put on the least shabby outfit he could find and headed to the welfare office. This scene is reminiscent of jobless and needy people standing in line to receive their welfare checks or food stamps.

Music 1: A passage from pansori Heungboga/ Sori by Oh Jeong-sook

You just heard Oh Jeong-sook singing a passage from the pansori Heungboga, in which Heungbo went to get some free rice. Heungbo still had a shred of dignity left as a nobleman, but, at the same time, was afraid to displease the officials lest he should be denied of rice assistance. So, he vowed to behave in the most modest and humiliating fashion in front of the government workers. But before Heungbo reached the government office, he met a man who promised him money in return for physical punishment. In the old days, people who committed a crime got flagged or beaten with a stick at the district offices. The punishment was so harsh that people often got sick or even died afterward. So, it was not uncommon for the rich and powerful to pay someone to get punished in their places. This was the job that Heungbo was asked to do and willingly accepted. That night he returns home with the money, proud to have fulfilled his duty as the family head. Not caring about what would happen to him later, the poor father is delighted to see his family fed and dances out of joy. Koreans used to say that the most beautiful sounds of all are the sound of the water irrigating the fields and the sound of food entering a child’s mouth. In the old days, the paramount duty of parents was to take good care of their children and not make them go hungry. It is natural for all parents to feel that they could do anything for their children, just like Heungbo, who willingly stepped up to get flagged so that he could make money to feed his family.

Music 2: A Prayer for a Beautiful World/ Sung by Kang Kwon-soon

That was “A Prayer for a Beautiful World” written by Yu Eun-sun and sung by Kang Kwon-soon. There used to be a funereal practice called “goryeojang,” which refers to the poor abandoning their old parents in the mountains to have fewer mouths to feed and giving them funerals after they die of starvation. This practice is now dismissed as an old, baseless rumor, since there are no historical records to support its existence. But some folk stories related to this practice have been passed down through generations. One such story involves a son who carried his aged mother on his back to leave her in the mountain. Having gotten wind of his intentions, the mother snapped tree branches to mark the way, lest her son should get lost when he went down the mountain in the dark. Seeing his mother’s undying love, the son could not bring himself to leave her, so he brought her back home. The story may be groundless, but the power of motherly love, even when faced with probable death, is not made up. Today’s Sounds of Korea will conclude with Jang Sa-ik’s “Kkotgugyeong” based on this story.

Music 3: Kkotgugyeong/ Sung by Jang Sa-ik