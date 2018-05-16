Royal court music

To most ears, music played in the ancient royal court seems to all sound the same. But there are different branches of court music. In Korea, there are three branches – a’ak (아악), dangak (당악), and hyangak (향악). A’ak and dangak of the Goryeo era first came from China, while hyangak is Korea’s own court music. A’ak is a special type of music performed during the memorial service for Confucius and Confucian scholars, while dangak was mainly played for royal parties. These two types of music originated in China, but they can be called Korea’s own by now because they came to incorporate a substantial amount of Korean musical sentiments over 1,000-plus years and have enriched Korean music. Today’s episode will begin with a piece entitled “Boheoja (보허자).” When the piece first came from China, it used to have lyrics as well as melodies, but over time the lyrics got lost, turning it into an instrumental piece. However, some musicians have restored the lyrics recently and this is the piece we’re going to hear today. This is “Boheoja” performed by the National Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra.

Music 1: Boheoja/ Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak Center

“Boheoja” means walking on air. Its lyrics are written in Chinese characters and the Korean translation is as follows.



As the gate to heaven opens up, the sea reddens first

And the auspicious energy with the red sand and jade axe.

As the music of heaven is played, honoring the beauty of heaven,

A golden phoenix and a silver goose stand in line.

With the orchid scent in the air and the dance swirling and rolling,

The thin branches of willow trees gently rustle in the clear breeze.

When spring comes to the royal palace, a party is held with heavenly peaches

And silk dresses dance like flower petals.

We bow twice and make three wishes.

The first wish is for the king to live a long life

The second wish is for the court and people to be peaceful

The third wish is for the music of heaven to ring out all over the world.

This glass will be raised forever more for these three wishes.



Parties would be hosted in royal palaces to celebrate special occasions and participants would raise their glasses to wish for the country’s peace and prosperity. This song has a refrain, a repetition of the same melodies toward the end. This repetitive tune is called “hwanip (환입)” or “dodeuri (도드리)” in Korean. The same name is given to the music pieces that put variations into the dodeuri. Here’s a gayageum rendition of Dodeuri performed by Kim Jeong-ja.

Music 2: Dodeuri/ Gayageum by Kim Jeong-ja

“Dodeuri” is a variation of Boheoja’s refrain part. This adaptation must have appealed to people in the old days, leading to more variations. One such tune is a rendition that plays Dodeuri one octave higher. This version is called “Utdodeuri (웃도드리)”, which means high dodeuri, because it is one octave higher. So, the original “Dodeuri” is called “Mitdodeuri (밑도드리)” or low dodeuri to distinguish it from the higher-tuned version. Another music piece derived from “Utdodeuri” is called “Hurrah for a Thousand Years.” It is a collection of three different music works, which can be played consecutively or separately. Since this piece is lively and upbeat, it is often played for party scenes in historical TV shows. There are several music pieces with the title “Dodeuri” in Korean traditional music. Knowing that those pieces were born after a few adaptations would make listening to Korean traditional music more enjoyable. Today’s Sounds of Korea will conclude with the KBS Traditional Music Orchestra performing a version of “Hurrah for a Thousand Years” adapted by Lee Sang-gyu.

Music 3: Hurrah for a Thousand Years/ Performed by KBS Traditional Music Orchestra