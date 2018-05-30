Haegeum and Seulgidoong

The haegeum may have risen as one of the Korean people’s favorite traditional instruments in recent years, but it used to be neglected in the old days. In Korea, string instruments played by plucking at the strings, like the gayageum or geomungo, were considered real string instruments, while the haegeum, played by running a bow across the strings, was played mainly with wind instruments like the daegeum or piri, and thus not regarded as a true string instrument. The haegeum’s biggest strength is that it is capable of playing any song and is quite portable as it is small and light. In the old days, paupers would play this instrument to beg for food and money, which caused the haegeum to be known as the “pauper’s instrument.” The haegeum has come a long way since those days, when it was regarded so poorly. But it’s only natural that the role of an instrument changes with time. The music piece that publicized the beauty of the haegeum to the world is “From the Evening Tide Till the Coming Dawn” written by Lee Jun-ho (이준호) and performed by Jeong Soo-nyun (정수년).

Music 1: From the Evening Tide Till the Coming Dawn/ Written by Lee Jun-ho, haegeum played by Jeong Soo-nyun

This music piece describes the feeling of welcoming the dawn after spending a winter night at Seoraksan (설악산) Mountain. It became famous after the music was featured in a hit TV drama, but it was one of the tracks included in Seulgidoong’s album released in 1997. The name Seulgidoong may bring back poignant memories for many people. Traditional Korean music or gugak was pushed aside as western culture flooded Korea after the country’s liberation and Korean War. Then, in the late 1970s, college students began to pay attention to traditional Korean culture with the creation of the samulnori (사물놀이) band. At the time, college students involved in anti-dictatorship, nationalism, and democratic movements took to traditional art forms like mask dance or pungmulnori (풍물놀이). The reemergence of gugak led to the establishment of a gugak chamber orchestra named Seulgidoong in 1985. This musical ensemble played an instrumental role in spreading new and modern Korean music. The fact of the matter is that Seulgidoon was formed hurriedly for a TV show for young people. Young gugak musicians in their 20s got together to play modified traditional music that appealed to the young generation’s sentiments. The positive reactions encouraged Seulgidoong to create a number of memorable music pieces, such as “Sandokkaebi” or “Mountain Goblin,” and “To Spring Rain.” Now we’re going to hear two of Seulgidoong’s compositions, “Kkotbunneya (꽃분네야)” sung by Kang Ho-joong (강호중) and “Sogeum Jangsu” meaning “Salt Merchant” sung by Park Young-il (박영일).

Music 2: Kkotbunneya/ Sung by Kang Ho-joong

Salt Merchant/ Park Young-il

From the late 1980s to the early 1990s, Seulgidoong made music that anybody can enjoy. Many of the orchestra’s creations were featured in TV dramas or movies, which made them even more popular among the general public. Thanks to Seulgidoong, the Korean people became more exposed to and immersed in traditional Korean music. As Korea rediscovered the beauty of the haegeum after a long period of neglect, Seulgidoong helped the country realize the value of gugak by modifying traditional instruments or melodies. Together with Seulgidoong, there was a composer of traditional music who strove to make gugak more appealing to the public. His name is Kim Young-dong (김영동) and he was originally a daegeum player. He became well-known for composing such pieces as “The Road to Sampo” or “Grassland.” Many Koreans lump Seulgidoong and Kim Young-dong together as they worked around the same time. Today’s episode of Sounds of Korea will wrap up with “Little Boat” composed by Kim Young-dong and sung by Lee Sun-hee (이선희).

Music 3: Little Boat/ Composed by Kim Young-dong, sung by Lee Sun-hee

