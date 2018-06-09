In ancient China, the reigns of Emperors Yao and Shun (순) were regarded as the most peaceful and prosperous time. One day, Emperor Yao went out to see how his people lived and came upon an old man, who was singing an amusing song.



I work when the sun rises and rest when the sun sets.

I drink by digging a well and eat by tilling the field.

So, what good is the emperor’s virtue to me?



Any other emperor would have been disappointed to hear his subject sing such a song, but this wise and generous emperor realized that his people were living peaceful and satisfying lives. This story tells that not much is needed to achieve peace and prosperity, but history shows us that this simple truth hasn’t always been realized. The Korean people, in particular, had to live through a tough 20th century. Just when they thought they were free from the oppression of Japanese colonial rule, they had to fight against their own blood during the Korean War. Imagine how heartbroken and horrified they must have felt during those times. Today is Memorial Day in Korea, a time to remember all those who sacrificed their lives for their families and the fatherland.

Music 1: A Song for You/ Sung by Kang Ho-jung

That was “A Song for You” written by Lee Jun-ho and sung by Kang Ho-jung.



They tell me to go in peace, go in peace.

Holding and hugging the broken neck and severed limbs,

Walking thousands of miles, with no night or day, to the netherworld,

They tell me to go in peace, go in peace.



They tell me to fall asleep, fall asleep.

Lying on the barley field, grassy field, and sandy field

Without opening my two bloody, bruised eyes for millions of years,

They tell me to fall asleep, fall asleep.



The lyrics were borrowed from the poem “Ssitgimgut (씻김굿)”, meaning “cleansing shamanistic ceremony”, written by poet Shin Kyeong-nim (신경림). Ssitgimgut was generally performed in the Jeolla-do region to guide the spirit of the deceased to the other world. Very few people live lives of no regrets or grudges, and the living send them off with feelings of disappointment and remorse. The cleansing ritual was performed to wash away the grudges and sorrows that have accumulated throughout one’s lifetime, thus allowing them to cross over to the other side without the burden of worldly emotions. The ceremony also helped rid the hatred and frustrations from the hearts of the living.

Music 2: Passage from Jindo Ssitgimgut/ Sori by Lee Wan-soon

That was a passage from “Jindo Ssitgimgut” sung by Lee Wan-soon. It was sung to wish that the dead would easily pass through several trials in the underworld and finally reach nirvana. Ssitgimgut used to be performed all over the Jeolla region, but nowadays it is mainly preserved on Jindo Island and other seaside villages. Since the song and dance of shaman priestess and the melodies of musicians are highly valued as an art form, Jindo Ssitgimgut was designated Korea’s Intangible Cultural Property No. 72. Ordinary people used to comfort the spirits of the living and the dead with such shamanistic rituals, while the Buddhists performed a memorial service on the 49th day after death to wish the dead a safe passage to nirvana. Yeongsanjae is one of the ceremonies performed for the 49th day memorial service. It’s a grand event which lasts for three days, so Buddhist monks talented in ceremonial songs and dance were invited to perform at this ritual. Yeongsanjae is also Korea’s Intangible Cultural Property No. 50. On every Memorial Day, the Yeongsanjae ceremony is performed in Bongwonsa Temple in Seoul to commemorate all those who gave their lives to protect this country. Let’s wrap up today’s episode with Bokcheongge (복청게) from Yeongsanjae sung by Buddhist monk Guhae.

Music 3: Bokcheongge/ Sung by Buddhist Monk Guhae