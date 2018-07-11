It’s already July, the time for summer breaks and vacations. Students and workers look forward to this time of the year, as they can enjoy short but much needed downtime. It seems people feel the urge to get away when they see the word “July.” It feels great to start a trip, but the most exciting time of a trip seems to be when you are deciding on the destination and travel companions. Don’t you feel the tingling sensation of anticipation as you search for destinations and make reservations? What is your plan for this summer? Think about it as we listen to “Compass” performed by Korean music ensemble Baramgot.

Music 1: Compass/ Performed by Baramgot



The traditional Korean song “Jukjangmanghye (죽장망혜)” is about Confucian scholars’ decision to leave the secular world and return to nature. The term “jukjang” in the title means a bamboo staff and “manghye” is a pair of straw shoes. The song begins with the phrase “400 kilometers into nature carrying only a bamboo staff, a pair of straw shoes, and a gourd dipper” to illustrate the travelers’ simple attires. Confucian scholars have always touted honesty and poverty and longed to live in nature with only the basic necessities, away from wealth and worldly fame. But that was only an ideal. In real life, they considered it their duty to make names for themselves and rise in the world. It must have been almost everyone’s secret wish to rise through the ranks and make a lot of money. Even when traveling, they would speak of traveling light, but in reality they would want to ride horses or be carried on comfortable sedan chairs with plenty of food and entertainment. This secret desire for luxury travel is what the geomungo byeongchang (거문고병창) piece titled “Paldoyuramga (팔도유람가)” or “The Travel Song of Eight Provinces” sings about. The song describes how a wealthy traveler invited master singers, hired palanquin carriers, and brought fully armored horses to lead an entourage of several hundred people for his tour around the country. The song provides an honest peek into what people really wish for in their trips.

Music 2: The Travel Song of Eight Provinces/ Geomungo byeongchang by Kim Young-jae



That was “The Travel Song of Eight Provinces” sung by Kim Young-jae with a geomungo accompaniment. Whether they travel only with a staff and a pair of straw shoes or with an entourage of musicians and servants, whenever Confucians scholars return from a trip, they would leave their thoughts and impressions about their travels in poems, essays, or paintings. The most well-known travelogue is “Gwandongbyeolgok (관동별곡)”, written by statesman and poet Jeong Cheol (정철) in the mid-Joseon period. When he was appointed the governor of Gangwon-do Province, he toured Geumgangsan (금강산) Mountain and the eight most scenic spots in eastern Korea and wrote a long poem about his experience. One passage vividly described the Twelve Waterfalls seen from Geumgangsan, how the Creator seems to have cut out slices of the Milky Way and hung the silvery threads on the soaring cliff to create the beautiful waterfall. The scenery must have been breathtaking, but it was Jeong Cheol’s exceptional writing skills that made the magnificent sight come alive in people’s minds. Today’s Sounds of Korea will conclude with “New Gwandongbyeolgok” written by Baek Dae-woong and performed by gayageum virtuoso Kim Hae-sook.

Music 3: New Gwandongbyeolgok/ Written by Baek Dae-woong and gayageum played by Kim Hae-sook