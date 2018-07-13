Life’s hardships

There are times when we all dream of winning big on the lottery or getting a huge windfall. There is a saying that money doesn’t buy you happiness, but it sure can buy you comfort. When people built mansions or palaces in Seoul in the old days, lumber would be brought from the mountains of Gangwon Province. Back then, bringing heavy loads of lumber from so far away was a huge undertaking, but luckily there was the Han River to facilitate the transport. When loggers cut down the trees and brought the wood to the foot of the mountain, workers would use rafts to transfer it to Hanyang, the old Seoul, on the Han River. It would take many days to ship the lumber from Gangwon Province to the capital city, so sailors had to eat and sleep on the rafts. It was a dangerous job that put their lives at risk, but once they finished, they would receive ample rewards for their labor. Making lots of money sure wasn’t easy back then.

Music 1: Raft Arari/ Sori by Kim Sang-woon



The rafters sailing down the Han River would have been scared and lonely. One of the songs they sang to comfort themselves was “Raft Arari” 아라리 which you just heard. Today’s rendition was sung by Kim Sang-woon 김상운. There used to be a number of bars along the river and sailors would, more often than not, squander away their hard-earned wages on alcohol, women, and gambling at these bars.

In the song “Raft Arari,” there are passages that describe an argument between a sailor and a bar owner and drunk rafters lamenting their tough luck, providing a glimpse into the difficult lives of boatmen at the time.



This time we have a song about loggers. This song was sung in the mountainous regions of Gyeongsang Province and has been called various names – “Eosayong어사용,” “Eosaei어새이,” and “Chobuga초부가,” among others. People who harvested trees in the deep mountains were mostly old bachelor servants. The lyrics were about loggers who failed to find wives and remained single until they grew old. Perhaps, for this reason, it was said that this song should be sung alone and misfortune would come to anyone who heard it. Old loggers would take a break and get their breath back before breaking out in this song to the beat of their staffs.

Music 2: Eosayong/ Sori by Shin Eui-geun



Many people enjoy the KBS TV show “The National Song Contest” aired every Sunday. The show first aired in 1980, so this year marks its 38th anniversary. As one of the longest running shows on Korean TV, it is undisputedly one of Korean people’s favorites in which people from all walks of life can sing, dance, and have a good time. The longevity of this show supports our claim that Korean people have loved singing and dancing for centuries. Songs have accompanied Koreans, whatever the circumstances, whether it be on top of a mountain or on the water, whether all alone or with others, whether sad or glad, whether working or playing. Korea’s old folk songs are infused with the feelings of people who had lived a long time ago. They would sate their hunger with a bowl of rice wine, let go of their grudges and celebrate life with songs. Folk songs are our history. The last song for this week’s episode is the Geomundo 거문도 Boating Song, which fishermen of Geomun Island in South Jeolla Province used to sing while fishing. It is sung by Jeong Gyeong-yong 정 경용with a chorus.

Music 3: Geomundo Boating Song/ Sung by Jeong Gyeong-yon and chorus