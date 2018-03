The area around Songcheon in Daegwallyeong, PyeongChang County is hosting the 26th Daegwallyeong Snow Festival. The celebration of ice and snow features various snow sculptures as well as fun activities such as ice sledding, ice slides, and traditional games. Visitors will also be treated to local specialty dishes that will warm up their stomachs.

01 Daegwallyeong Snow Festival, a wonderland of snow sculptures

02 Ice sledding and ice slide