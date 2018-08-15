03. Yangnyeong Market in Daegu

Yangnyeong Market in Daegu is one of three markets that used to sell herbs and ingredients for Korean traditional medicine from the Joseon period. Now the herbal medicine market has set up a special section for tourists to offer them exotic and health-boosting experiences.





Yangnyeong Market Alleyway

With hundreds of traditional medical clinics and herb shops lined up on both sides, the alleyway of Yangnyeong Market is a perfect place to seek treatments to any ailment. Visitors can have their physical conditions diagnosed and receive prescriptions to be filled at nearby traditional pharmacies.





Yangnyeongsi Herb Medicine Museum

Located at the center of the pharmacy alley, the Yangnyeongsi Herb Medicine Museum has a vast collection of materials about the market and medicinal ingredients. It is an educational and fun place to satisfy your curiosity about Korean traditional medicine.