05. Maehwa (Plum Blossom) Village in Gwangyang, Jeollanam-do Province

Maehwa (Plum Blossom) Village in Gwangyang is the perfect place to enjoy the lovely plum blossoms heralding the arrival of spring.Thick white clouds of plum blossoms covering the valley will delight your eyes, their subtle fragrance will tickle your nose, and an array of delicious dishes made with plums will amaze your tongue.Listen to the one and only Hong Ssang-ri, a village fixture and renowned plum farmer, recite a poem about her beloved plum blossoms while enjoying the bright spring atmosphere at Maehwa Village.





Scenery of Maehwa Village





Maehwa Village Marketplace