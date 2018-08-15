06. The Scenic Cycling Route along the Seomjingang River

The 150-kilometer cycling path along the Seomjingang River ends or starts at the certification center located in Baealdo Waterside Park.Cyclists, who drop by the center to get their certification stamps for the courses they rode, get recharged at the encouraging words of a center employee and find the strength to pedal toward the next stop.The soft, golden sand banks of the Seomjingang River stir up nostalgic memories of a children’s song almost all Koreans are familiar with. Everyone an be your friend as you admire the vibrant spring scenery along the Seomjingang River on your bicycle.





Baealdo Waterside Park





Chimsil Wetland at the Seomjingang River