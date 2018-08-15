09. Boriam Temple in Namhae

In celebrating Buddha's Birthday, this week's destination is Boriam Temple, one of the three toppraying locations in Korea, in Namhae's Geumsan Mountain. It's where the famous statue ofAvalokitesvara stands looking over the South Sea. The countless visitors who come to the temple topray to the bodhisattva of all compassion are treated to the stunning views of Geumsan Mountain as well.This week's episode lets you look into how Boriam Temple gets ready for Buddha's Birthday,Korea's greatest Buddhist holiday.





Ssanghongmun Gate

Two large openings naturally carved into the mountain side serve as the main entrance to Boriam Temple.





Boriam Temple

A small Buddhist temple located up in Geumsan Mountain is one of the most visited temples in Korea.





Geumsan Sanjang

This modest mountain lodge sells food and drinks to climbers and visitors. Don't forget to try its makgeolli brewed with the nearby spring water.