14. DMZ Peace Train

The DMZ Peace Train program is available only in Korea, the only divided country in the world. The train travels to the demilitarized zone near Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province, where passengers can see the Baekma Hill, a strategic site where the bloodiest battle of the Korean War took place, climb up to the observatory to view the northern limit line, look around the bullet-riddled North Korean Workers' Party headquarters and the rusted train at Woljeong-ri Station. This tour program inspires reflection on this painful chapter in Korean history and appreciation for the peaceful state we live in.