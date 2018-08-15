15. Santiago Coffee Farm in Goheung-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province

Anyone would be surprised to learn that coffee is grown in Korea of all places, since coffee plants are known to grow in tropical regions like South America or Africa. Nonetheless, Goheung-gun County in southern Korea is home to roughly 20 coffee farms. This week's trip includes a visit to a coffee farm in Goheung and a sampling of locally produced coffee at the farm's coffee shop, as well as a barista-for-a-day program where visitors learn how to roast and hand-drip coffee.





Santiago Coffee Farm





Santiago Coffee Shop





Barista-for-a-day program - Roast and drip your own coffee