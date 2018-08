There is a small, deer-shaped island called Sorokdo at the southwestern tip of the Korean Peninsula. In 1917, during the Japanese occupation period, Sorokdo Island housed a hospital to treat lepers in isolation. That was the beginning of the heartbreaking history of the leper colony on Sorokdo Island. On this week's episode, we remember the painful past of the island, once ostracized and discriminated as the Land of Divine Punishment.





Nokdong Port and Sorok Bridge





Detention room and autopsy chamber