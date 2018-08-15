19. Eulji Trip (Euljiro Alley Tour in Seoul)

Euljiro in downtown Seoul bears witness to Korea's miraculous industrialization. It was said that anything can be made in Euljiro. The area is a nostalgic urban enclave of stores that deal with a wide range of industrial components, from tools, lights, sewing machines, tiles and ceramics to sculptures, furniture, printing, and machinery. Walking through the alleyways of Euljiro is a great way to see what Seoul had looked like in the 1970s and 80s. Let's travel back in time by touring the alleyways in the Euljiro neighborhood.