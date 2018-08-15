Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

#19. Eulji Trip (Euljiro Alley Tour in Seoul)

#Korea Travelog l 2020-01-01

Korea Travelog

Euljiro in downtown Seoul bears witness to Korea's miraculous industrialization. It was said that anything can be made in Euljiro. The area is a nostalgic urban enclave of stores that deal with a wide range of industrial components, from tools, lights, sewing machines, tiles and ceramics to sculptures, furniture, printing, and machinery. Walking through the alleyways of Euljiro is a great way to see what Seoul had looked like in the 1970s and 80s. Let's travel back in time by touring the alleyways in the Euljiro neighborhood.


Eulji Trip


Tool, Light, and Tile Specialty Streets


▲Tool Specialty Streets



▲Light Specialty Streets



▲Tile Specialty Streets

　
　


Songlim Handmade Shoes




Eulji Art Space




Eulji Tea Shop



List

Editor's Pick