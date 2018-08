Euljiro is home to many restaurants that have been in operation for more than 50 years or over three generations. Despite the passage of time, these long-standing eateries haven't changed much over the years to keep their old customers, while converting young foodie bloggers into new devoted patrons. Let's sample some of the Korean people's favorite foods at these modest restaurants in Euljiro.





Manseon Hof (Beer pub)





Wonjo Nokdu (Authentic mung bean pancake restaurant)





Eulji Myeonok (Cold noodle restaurant)





Abai Sundae (Korean sausage restaurant)