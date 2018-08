Gangneung is known for Jumunjin Port where seafood auctions take place early every morning and the scenic beaches, including Anmok Beach with a long strip of coffee shops. Also increasingly popular are the city's unique museums, such as the Chamsori Gramophone and Edison Science Museum and Son Sung Mok Film Museum. Let's take a tour of the beautiful beaches and interesting museums of Gangneung.





Chamsori Gramophone and Edison Science Museum, Son Sung Mok Film Museum





Sunrise at Gyeongpo Beach





Coffee street along Anmok Beach





Jumunjin Port