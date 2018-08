The Japanese imperial regime opened a port in Gunsan in 1899 and shipped the rice produced in the nearby region to Japan. Having long served as an economic hub for Japanese businessmen, Gunsan still has remnants from those painful years intact. Let's travel back in time to Gunsan, where the present exists against the background of Korea's tumultuous past.





Gunsan Port & Bujan Bridge





Nagasaki 18th Bank & Bank of Joseon, Gunsan Branch





House of Lee Young-choon





Dongguksa Temple