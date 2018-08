Gunsan, an advance base for the Japanese occupational regime's pillaging of Korea. As Korea celebrates its 72nd anniversary of its independence, the streets of Gunsan still retaining the traces of those days have been transformed into the background of many movies and creative spaces of young artists. Let's travel to Gunsan, a city that underwent a great makeover from a painful reminder of the past into an artistic and cultural hub.





Gunsan Modern History Museum





Lee Sung Dang Bakery





Jangmi Theater





Gyeongam-dong Railroad Village