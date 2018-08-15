Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

#25. Yangpyeong Semiwon, a heavenly garden abloom with lotus flowers

#Korea Travelog l 2020-01-01

Korea Travelog

Yangpyeong located at the outskirts of Seoul is known for its summer scenery adorned with lotus flowers. Experience everything associated with lotus plants at Korea's best lotus garden, Semiwon. A diverse array of interesting interactive programs are available at the garden, including a class teaching visitors how to make rice wrapped in lotus leaves and lotus flower tea as well as a concert held every Saturday. Come and spend a summer day among the fragrant and classy lotus flowers.


Semiwon's scenery




Programs on lotus flower tea and rice wrapped in lotus leaves



List

Editor's Pick