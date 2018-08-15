25. Yangpyeong Semiwon, a heavenly garden abloom with lotus flowers

Yangpyeong located at the outskirts of Seoul is known for its summer scenery adorned with lotus flowers. Experience everything associated with lotus plants at Korea's best lotus garden, Semiwon. A diverse array of interesting interactive programs are available at the garden, including a class teaching visitors how to make rice wrapped in lotus leaves and lotus flower tea as well as a concert held every Saturday. Come and spend a summer day among the fragrant and classy lotus flowers.





Semiwon's scenery





Programs on lotus flower tea and rice wrapped in lotus leaves