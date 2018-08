Rock music fans from all over the world flock to Songdo Moonlight Park in Incheon every summer to enjoy the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, the country's largest camp-out music festivity. Sizzling sunlight can't stop these rock lovers from jumping and shouting to the electrifying tunes. The three-day event is a great way to have fun and get in the groove and beat the summer heat.





Some scenes from the festival





Opening of the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival