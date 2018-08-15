27. Romantic Road at Incheon Songdo International City

Measuring up to its nickname of "international city" or "futuristic city," Songdo in Incheon features only wide open motorways and clusters of glass and steel skyscrapers. But hidden among the cold exterior are romantic spots worthy of visiting. Go up to the observatory deck in G Tower with a sweeping view of the city, ride a canoe at Songdo Central Park, the nation's first seawater park, take a break at a coffee shop where a smash hit TV drama was filmed, and wrap up the day at another observatory admiring a fantastic sunset. You and your romantic partner are sure to enjoy this romantic date course at Songdo.





G Tower & Tri-Bowl





Songdo Central Park and Canoe Ride





Oceanscope: Incheon Bridge Observatory