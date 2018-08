What makes day and night in Busan so special? During the day fly over the sea on a cable car, walk on the sea by strolling on the Skywalk glass-bottomed walkway, and admire the magnificent coastal line from the Bole-gil trail. And a night tour in Busan that includes amazing little-known spots like the Diorama of History observatory, Yeongdo Cheonghak Waterside Park, and Igidae Observatory. Here's how you can spend a special day and night in Busan.





Songdo Cable Car





Songdo Skywalk





Seaside Bole-gil Trail





Nighttime Tour of Busan