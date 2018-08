Busan's treasure Yeongdo still retains bits and pieces of the city's past and stories of then-residents. Nostalgic attractions and specialty in Yeongdo include the Yeongdo Bridge, the first drawbridge in Korea; Huinyeoul Culture Village where North Korean refugees settled down when they fled from the Korean War; and milmyeon, North Korean refugees' soul food. Let's travel to Yeongdo to glimpse into the heartbreaking lives of the refugees who had to leave their homes and loved ones behind.





Yeongdo Bridge





Huinyeoul Culture Village